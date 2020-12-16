As progress towards COVID-19 vaccines points to light at the end of the global pandemic tunnel, attention is shifting to the shape of the post-virus world and how to prepare for future infectious disease threats. Thailand has been resilient in the face of the pandemic, winning praise from the director of the World Health Organization for its control of the virus. Despite a population of 70 million, many in densely-populated cities, there have been fewer than 4,000 cases and fatalities have not yet approached 100. Drawing on the strengths that have helped it successfully battle this unprecedented crisis, the country is in the midst of transforming to a more innovative and sustainable economy.

One of the pillars of this transformation is the creation of a Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model, aiming to ensure the sustainable use of resources, reduce waste and emissions, and improve the environment and quality of life.

The four sectors focused on by Thailand’s BCG initiative - food and agriculture; medical and wellness; bioenergy, biomaterial and biochemical; and tourism and the creative economy - have the potential to account for a quarter of domestic GDP by 2025, according to Thailand’s Office of National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council. At the heart of the BCG model is a determination to make the economy more self-sufficient, both on a national and local level, while driving sustainable growth.

The 1,163 investment applications filed from the beginning of 2018 until September 2020 for BCG-related projects, worth around $6.7 billion, according to the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), speak to the progress already underway. The BOI offers tax breaks of up to 13 years and a raft of other incentives such as facilitating Non-B visas and renewable smart visas allowing international talent and investors in key sectors to work and stay in Thailand for up to four years.

A key element of the BCG innovation drive is the development of a vibrant biotechnology and biomedicine industry, the fruits of which have applications across multiple sectors. To this end, the Thailand Center of Excellence for Life Sciences (TCELS) and other institutions have strengthened their support of biotech.

Green Shoots of Biotech

TCELS delivers comprehensive assistance for ‘technopreneurs’, explains CEO Dr Sirasak Teparkum, including funding and business matching with venture capitalists. The agency is also collaborating with Mahidol University and Amata Corporation on the Mahidol-Amata Medi-town project in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

“We aim to promote the area to become a global medical destination and ‘medical hub’ in Asia for advanced therapeutic medicines such as cancer therapy, cell and gene therapy,” says Dr Teparkum. “Also, Genomics Thailand, which is a national initiative project, is located nearby in Burapa University. Therefore, in term of logistics, with Suvarnabhumi Airport, Genomics Thailand, and the EEC area, the Mahidol-Amata Medi-town has the potential to be successful and sustainable in providing world-class services and products to both Thai people and foreigner visitors.”

Another ambitious initiative in the area is the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi), which will include a ‘Biopolis’ zone to drive research in innovative agriculture, chemical and bioprocess technology, as well as functional ingredients, to commercialization, with the ultimate aim of strengthening the nation’s prosperity sustainably. This hub will create a fertile environment to nurture cutting-edge biotechnologies from conception to delivery to market. Biopolis will synergise with companies on research, prototype creation, start-up incubation and training, to deliver high-value products in areas including functional ingredients, bio-chemicals and bioprocess.

Biomedical Opportunities Born Out of Crisis

Biotech and biomedicine in Thailand has expanded by around 10 percent annually in recent years, showing particularly robust growth in medical devices, natural extracts for cosmeceuticals, food supplements and biopharma, according to Dr Teparkum, who says “the COVID-19 crisis has stimulated the growth of the life science market in Thailand by 25 percent.”

“We also have a start-up acceleration programme…and so far, 100 start-ups have been trained and supported. In the future, we may be able to co-invest in these companies as well,” adds Dr Teparkum.

A growing number of start-ups are being spun out of universities, a relatively new phenomenon in Thailand. However, Dr Teparkum notes that the scientists behind these are often research-focused and can struggle with the business side of their ventures.

One start-up that has been overcoming those challenges is Baiya Phytopharm, which was born out of the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences and the CU Innovation Hub at Chulalongkorn University. It was founded in 2018 by Dr Waranyoo Phoolcharoen, a researcher in plant-produced protein systems, and Dr Suthira Taychakhoonavudh, a health economics expert. Baiya has received the backing of the BOI as an innovative, research-driven biotech venture, and has been making headlines for its cutting-edge innovations during the pandemic.

“People know us because of our COVID products, but we have also been producing proteins for treatments of different diseases, and for other industries, including cosmeceuticals for skin care,” points out Dr Taychakhoonavudh.

Baiya’s overarching aim is to produce lower-cost medicines for Thais and people across Southeast Asia, says Dr Taychakhoonavudh. “And our company’s work is aligned with Thailand 4.0, the government’s push to an innovative and value-based economy.”

Using their plant-based development platform, Baiya created one of the world’s first COVID-19 antibody tests in March 2020, carrying out a successful screening pilot project of 30,000 people in a local area with a high incidence of cases.

The company’s researchers are currently developing a COVID-19 vaccine utilising the plant-based platform, explains Dr Phoolcharoen. The process involves inserting genes into a type of fast-growing tobacco plant, which then produces the required proteins, which are extracted, purified and used for the vaccine. The planned vaccine works by stimulating the body’s immune system to make antibodies that fight the virus.

“Because it is a plant-based platform, there is less waste compared to other methods, which is in line with BCG aims,” notes Dr Phoolcharoen.

“This kind of platform was also used to develop vaccines against Ebola and influenza. This is an opportunity to prove our platform works and could be used against a COVID-21, 22 or some other disease that emerges,” says Dr Phoolcharoen.