Monet’s pond, Gifu Prefecture © JNTO

Japan is a beautiful country, with natural wonders of its 6,852 islands serving as a perfect backdrop for its rich cultural mix of heritage and tradition. Its phenomenal UNESCO world heritage sites are matched by the soothing qualities of its tranquil temples, ensuring Japan’s position as the leading “wellcation” (a mix of well-being and vacation) destination, offering visitors health-giving cuisines, hot spring onsen baths and other therapeutic experiences. We encourage you to discover five of Japan’s sensory experiences both on and off the beaten track.

New UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site

The remote islands off Japan’s southwestern coast, home to numerous rare plants and animals, are expected to be confirmed as Japan’s fifth UNESCO World Natural Heritage site this summer.

Mangrove forest in Iriomote island, Okinawa Prefecture © Ministry of the Environment

430-square kilometers of dense subtropical forest span the islands of Amami Oshima and Tokunoshima in Kagoshima Prefecture, and Okinawa and Iriomote islands in Okinawa Prefecture.

These regions are famous in Japan for their rich biodiversity and rare flora and fauna. As many as 100 animal species featured on the International Union for Conservation’s “Nature Red List” can be found across the lush landscape of these islands.

Numerous daily direct flights connect Tokyo and Naha on Okinawa’s main island. Amami Oshima also has direct flights from Tokyo and Osaka, and can be reached by ferry from Kagoshima. Tokunoshima is accessible via direct flights from Kagoshima and Amami Oshima, and ferries depart from Kagoshima, Amami Oshima or Naha.

Hot Spring Hotels



Numerous modern and traditional hot spring onsen resorts are scattered across the landscape of Japan’s mountainous archipelago from north to south. Visitors are spoilt for choice when it comes to deciding where to stay – with both traditional ryokan inns steeped in history and a new wave of modern onsen hotels on offer.

At the traditional end of the spectrum is Nishimuraya Honkan, a ryokan with 150 years of history situated in the picturesque hot spring town of Kinosaki, Hyogo Prefecture, which is home to exquisite gardens and numerous onsens.

Gora Kadan in Hakone’s (Kanagawa Prefecture) dense green mountains, not far from Mount Fuji and once an Imperial family retreat, also ticks all the traditional boxes with a luxurious dose of five-star omotenashi hospitality.

A more contemporary onsen experience is showcased at the recently opened Hoshino Resorts KAI Kirishima, a luxury hot spring hotel with a scenic onsen bathhouse in a field of silvergrass spanning the slopes of Mount Takachiho Kirishima-Kinkowan National Park in Kyushu’s onsen-rich Oita Prefecture.

The secret of Longevity: fermented food, sake and amazake

Fermented food might be one of the world’s latest wellness crazes, but these health-giving dishes have been a staple of the Japanese diet since the 8th century.



Dishes such as soybean miso paste, fermented natto soybeans, and fermented rice beverage amazake are packed with millions of beneficial probiotic bacteria, vitamins, minerals and folic acid. They are thought to contribute to the extraordinary longevity of the Japanese, with Okinawa boasting the highest number of centenarians anywhere in the world.

Sake, brewed from fermented rice, is believed to reduce cholesterol, lower high blood pressure and help prevent osteoporosis and diabetes, which is worth keeping in mind when exploring Japan’s rich sake heritage.



A Modern Pilgrimage in Shikoku

Shikoku Henro in Kochi Prefecture © VISIT KOCHI JAPAN

In the 9th century, the Buddhist priest Kukai created a pilgrimage route across Shikoku Island connecting a total of 88 temples.

The sacred route spans a 1,200-kilometer loop and cuts a picturesque path through the natural landscape of mountains, forests, and villages along the way, with views of the Seto Inland Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

Today, 1,200 years on, the pilgrimage route known as Shikoku Henro is still popular, with visitors following Kukai’s journey for just a few days or walking the entire route, which takes about 40 days on foot.

Pilgrims stand out for their attire of woven round sugegasa hats and white clothing as they traverse the route. There are no set rules, but generally, it all starts and ends at Ryozenji - Temple No.1.



Super Nintendo World



While not necessarily a wellcation site, Japan’s long-awaited Super Nintendo World theme park opened in Osaka this spring to the excitement of Nintendo fans around the world.



Super Nintendo World, located within Universal Studios Japan, brings to life for the first time a raft of cult Nintendo games and characters ranging from Mario Kart rides to Bowser’s castle.



Nintendo’s first foray into the world of theme parks has been designed as an interactive game. And Nintendo fans unable to travel to Osaka in person can still explore the park virtually, with a recently released digital tour on their website. An interactive online map is also available for visitors to explore.

For more information on Japan and the Japan National Tourism Organization visit here: www.japan.travel/en/