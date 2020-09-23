For archaeology lovers around the world, the northwestern Chinese city of Xi’an, the ancient capital of 13 dynasties, is one of the most rewarding cities in China to visit. For those who want to trace the roots of the historic city and explore the source of its rich soul, its museums are undoubtedly the places to visit.

At the foot of the Lishan Mountain, more than 30 kilometers away from downtown Xi’an, lies a vast stretch of mountains and rivers. It is the resting place of Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of a unified China. It is also the site of the Emperor Qin Shihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum, one of the most famous in the country.

A group of terracotta warriors in the Emperor Qin Shihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum

In 1974, the famous terracotta warriors and horses were unearthed, none of which had escaped unscathed. Due to fires, collapses and floods, coupled with oxidation after excavation, the terracotta warriors and horses were severely damaged after being buried for more than 2,000 years.

The above picture taken in 1974 shows Yuan Zhongyi, the then leader of the terracotta warriors’ archaeological team, cleaning up the cultural relics at the excavation site; the following picture shows Lan Desheng, a researcher at the Emperor Qin Shi Huang’s Mausoleum Site Museum, painting and strengthening a newly restored terracotta warrior in July 2019/ Xinhua

The historic sculptures have been restored to their current state thanks to experts like Lan Desheng, a researcher at the Emperor Qin Shi Huang’s Mausoleum Site Museum, who has been restoring the terracotta warriors and horses for 24 years. “Protecting and restoring the terracotta warriors is like treating patients in a hospital. We specialize in operations on the terracotta warriors and horses. We are their specialist doctors,” said Lan.

After complicated procedures like cleaning, matching and gluing, Lan and his colleagues restored the huge, impressive military array by piecing together countless fragments, bringing the eighth wonder of the world “back to life”.

Over the course of his daily work, Lan came to feel an emotional bond to the masterpieces’ craftsmen of more than 2,000 years ago, “You made them and I repair them. A dialogue transcending time and space seems to be held between us.”

Such dialogues, which span thousands of years, are not uncommon in the city. Xi’an has 157 museums, dedicated to more than 40 themes such as history, art and natural science. With its splendid ancient civilization and strong industrial heritage, Xi’an’s historical memories and culture are comprehensively protected and presented in the city’s museums.

A visitor appreciating a collection in Shaanxi History Museum/Xinhua

Shaanxi History Museum is undoubtedly the best place to gain an overall picture of the history of the ancient capital. As China’s first large-scale modern national museum, Shaanxi History Museum has more than 1.7 million pieces in its collections, which span the ancient dynasties and range from exquisite royal artifacts to the daily tools of ordinary people. Behind each piece is a story about Xi’an’s past glories.

Xi’an Beilin Museum

Words can recount history in the most direct manner. Xi’an Beilin Museum, tucked under the city wall, was the first museum in Shaanxi to collect, display and study the inscriptions, epitaphs and stone carvings of past dynasties. A stroll in the museum offers visitors glimpses of the exquisite remains of more than 1,000 types of stone tablets, the history of Chinese calligraphy and the brilliant calligraphic works of various dynasties. The passage of time can be felt amid the diverse strokes.

Besides its ancient style and charm, Xi’an also has many special museums cherishing people’s recent history . Dahua 1935 used to be a textile factory (built in 1935). The unique museum records the factory’s development to preserve the memories of urban life in the last century. A small theatre and a live music venue, which young visitors frequent, are also in the park where the museum is located. Gray tiles, vintage murals, and a cool wall of graffiti are brought together in one place, creating a dialogue between the present and the past.

Visitors get a taste of a simulated pub party in Tang Dynasty in the Shaanxi History Museum/Xinhua

Modern museums in Xi’an venture beyond collection, research and exhibition, to function as platforms for education, communication and leisure. By integrating museum resources, Xi’an has turned museums into “schools,” offering premium public cultural services for the public through wider engagement.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought museums closer to the lives of more people in some senses. Xi’an has moved the collections in its museums online to give lectures and hold concerts through livestreaming. The innovative efforts of major museums to offer new museum experiences have brought the institutions, once regarded as high culture but serious and dry, into more people’s views.

Efforts have also been targeted at fresh services. State-of-the-art technologies are widely used in cultural relic identification, restoration, smart travel, IP development and other fields in the smart museum campaign. Dusty cultural relics turn into lively exhibits to better entertain visitors.

The customized ice-cream (left) and the mini soldier statue (right) are available at the Xi’an City Wall scenic area

Creative cultural souvenirs are so popular among museum visitors that a bus card resembling the queen’s official seal of the Western Han Dynasty has repeatedly sold out. Designed miniatures of the terracotta warriors and horses have turned Emperor Qin Shihuang and his soldiers into online sensations. Cartoon images based on museum collections, like seeds of traditional culture, are spreading the city’s charm to the rest of the world through tourism.

Moreover, the whole city is a natural living museum, with its ancient city walls, loud Qin Opera and bustling streets full of Tang Dynasty decorations. Traveling in Xi’an is like a stroll through history, with every museum and scenic spot telling a part of the history of the legendary Chinese civilization.