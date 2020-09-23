Over 2,000 years ago, Zhang Qian, a renowned diplomat of China’s Han Dynasty, ventured out of the prosperous capital city of Chang’an (now Xi’an City in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province) and embarked on a trail-blazing west-bound journey.

With two diplomatic missions, Zhang initiated friendly exchanges between China and its Central Asian peers. The ancient Silk Road, eventually linking the East and the West, Asia and Europe, thus came into being.

Merchants of different races and speaking various languages, fully loaded with goods on camel caravans, traveled the Silk Road, bridging the ancient Eastern and Western civilizations. Today, an open, inclusive and mutually beneficial modern Silk Road is taking shape. The ancient camel caravans have morphed into something stronger and faster.

What remains unchanged is Xi’an’s important role in the historic route of exchanges. Xi’an has transformed from the starting point of the ancient Silk Road to the first station of the China-Europe freight train, named after its ancient moniker of Chang’an, which literally means “eternal stability” in Chinese.

On Nov. 28, 2013, the first Chang’an China-Europe freight train is ready to depart from Xi’an to Almaty/Xinhua

Another historic moment for Xi’an took place at 10: 00 a.m. on November 28, 2013, when the first Chang’an international freight transport train departed from the city.

Forty-one containers, loaded with vehicles, barite powder and industrial salt, traveled 3,866 kilometers in six days to reach Almaty, the biggest city in Kazakhstan. Shaanxi, a landlocked province of which Xi’an is the capital, has built closer ties with the Central Asian countries along the Belt and Road (B&R) route ever since.

Six years later, the “iron camel caravan” has ventured further, with an extensive freight train network. The China-Europe Chang’an freight trains have led to a boom in overland trade in Central Asia, the Middle East and Central Europe.

The First mixed transportation train ferrying 190 Chinese-made Volvo XC60 vehicles arrived at the Port of Ghent in Belgium on July 4, 2019. This is the first time Chinese-made Volvo cars were exported to Europe via the Chang’an freight train/Xinhua

“In the first year of its establishment in 2016, the Chang’an freight line ran less than 100 trains. Last year, we ran 2,133 trains, and this year we are expected to run 2,500,” said Shao Boer, general manager of the operator of the freight train. “As a new artery of the new Silk Road, the Chang’an route will allow more goods to ship quickly between China, Central Asian and European countries for the benefit of local people.”

Even during the COVID-19 epidemic, the China-Europe Chang’an freight train bucked the trend, with marked year-on-year increases in the number of trains and amount of cargo delivered. In the first half of this year, the route ran a total of 1,667 trains, double that in H1 2019. The goods transported totaled 1.301 million tons, 1.9 times that of H1 2019.

A China-Europe freight train carrying 50 containers full of solar panels prepares to depart for Barcelona of Spain, in Xi’an on April 8, 2020/Xinhua

In the workshop of TPV Technology (Xianyang) Co., Shaanxi’s biggest exporter of LCD televisions, all the production lines have been running at full capacity, with masked workers busy on the assembly lines.

The bulk of goods carried from China to Europe via the route consist of automobiles, textiles, photovoltaic products, televisions and liquid crystal displays, according to Shao. Of these, 30 percent are local products from Shaanxi, while the remainder is from other regions. Most are transported from the eastern coastal areas to Europe through Xi’an.

The steady operation of China-Europe Chang’an freight train services has boosted the development of Shaanxi’s export-oriented economy. The route also serves international economic and trade, helps keep global business and production activities stable, and aids international epidemic control cooperation. The freight train has stood out as an important force in stabilizing the international supply chain during this challenging period.

Amid the global spread of COVID-19, Xi’an has opened a dedicated epidemic prevention channel for the China-Europe freight train, giving priority to the transport of 12,720 tons of such materials, making a significant contribution to international cooperation.

A China-Europe freight train with 45 compartments of anti-epidemic supplies leaves the Xinzhu Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Aug. 12, 2020, to head for Italy's Milan. The shipment includes 368,300 masks and 94.9 tonnes of melt-blown non-woven fabric, an essential material for manufacturing medical masks/Xinhua

In the next two months, thousands of tons of melt-spray cloth for mask production and tens of millions of masks will be sent from Xi’an to Italy via the route to safeguard local stocks of epidemic prevention supplies. The Chang’an freight train is a symbol of China’s efforts in the global fight against the COVID-19.

In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the B&R initiative, putting a contemporary twist on the ancient Silk Road. Since then, the storied Silk Road has built on its past glory and renewed itself to adapt to today’s changing world.

Since the proposal of the initiative, Shaanxi and Xi’an have sought to do their part to facilitate connectivity with efforts to create overland international trade channels.

The China-Europe Chang’an freight train now has 15 international freight trunk lines covering 45 countries and regions along the initiative. The Chang’an freight train has become an iron camel caravan with the most efficient services, the fastest speeds, the most complete routes, and the largest transport volume among the country’s freight train lines.

With the substantial increases in the number and operating efficiency of the freight train, Xi’an has gradually become the hub of China-Europe freight train services, adding a modern polish to the glory of the Silk Road.

The camel bells ringing on the ancient Silk Road paths have been replaced by clanks of freight trains, the new signature tune of transcontinental connectivity. Building on the B&R initiative and leveraging the Chang’an freight train services, Xi’an is seeking to connect China and foreign countries, and extend an increasingly open and world-class new Silk Road.