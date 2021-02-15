The UN Women’s Malawi office has embarked on a collaboration with Standard Bank Malawi to develop a framework and roadmap that would facilitate the process of institutionalising and internalising Women Empowerment Practices (WEPs) and HeForShe practices, with clear outputs and milestones in the workplace, marketplace and community.

The purpose of the project is to enhance the livelihoods of women and their households, thereby building their resilience to climate change through the provision of resources, skills, and technology in the districts of Lilongwe, Mchinji and Mzimba North. These interventions aim to mitigate women’s vulnerability to climate change-related risks.

The project focuses on Gender Responsive Climate Smart Agriculture through different agricultural value chains. UN Women Malawi is working with women producers in over 80 farmer organisations to increase the productivity and profitability of the groundnuts value chain in order to enhance the livelihoods and resilience of 10,000 women.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered changes in the way the project is being implemented. For example, the measures taken to avoid the spread of the disease have significantly affected the pace and coverage of the interventions, which contributed to a reduction in production and post-harvest losses, as well as higher transportation costs.

In Malawi, close to 6,000 women farmers have received support in the use of high-yield and drought-resistant groundnut seeds; implementation of modern farming methods that conserve moisture and maximise land use; the use of weather forecast information for the timely planting of groundnuts; use of market information and financial literacy sessions; and the adoption of modern farming technologies.

The response of Standard Bank Malawi and other companies involved in WEPs and HeForShe initiatives revealed that the private sector is keen to make tangible contributions to the empowerment of women, who are key players in the national economy. As such, UN Women is engaging several private sector operators in the tourism industry, and players in the agricultural value chain.