In Nigeria, the project is currently supporting 2,300 women beneficiary agri-business groups and cooperatives to increase the productivity and profitability of their operations within the rice and shea nut value chains.

It will ultimately deliver assistance to 12,500 rural women in the country. The project is supporting 17 women farmers’ organisations and agri-business groups and cooperatives in the states of Ebonyi and Niger.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in collaboration with the UN Women Regional Office for West and Central Africa, virtual training sessions helped beneficiaries acquire new skills so that they could produce hygiene products, using shea butter-based raw materials, as well as personal protective equipment. This protected them and their communities against the coronavirus, and curtailed its spread.

Major challenges encountered during the implementation phase of the project were due to the pandemic; as the outbreak of the disease immensely affected the intended rollout of the project in the two states. The preventive measures to flatten the curve, such as social distancing, lockdowns, and restrictions on interstate movement in Nigeria, adversely affected the implementation process.

Lessons learned: There is a need to work closely with government institutions to ensure the sustainability of the project. Working with local CSOs and women cooperatives is also important, as is committing local resources towards achieving goals and targets. There is a need for a risk management strategy that could sustain project implementation despite challenges such as COVID 19. The work plan has been revised considering the disruption of the activities initially planned due to COVID-19.