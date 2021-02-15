In South Africa, the “Contributing to the Economic Empowerment of Women in Africa through Climate Smart Agriculture” project delivered agricultural inputs to 2,753 women farmers in the first half of 2020.

The inputs included drought-resistant seeds of various crops, organic manure, farming equipment, and training on climate-smart agriculture. These interventions enhanced productivity and yields.

A partner on the project, DALRRD, supplied tractors and small loose tools. We also saw an improvement in the access to climate-smart agricultural extension services, and this gave women-owned businesses in the wider value chain better visibility and scope to ramp up production.

Slideshow ( 5 images )

The number of beneficiaries reached to date is 8,185, versus the target of 10,000. This is a result of restricted movement due to national lockdown regulations. Through the partnership that UN Women has with the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, and with provincial departments, women farmers received tractors and loose tools such as spades, forks and garden hoes.

In partnership with the Presidential Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, as well as the farmer organisations (SAWIF, Intsika, WARD, AFASA, Gender CC, SAWID, FAO, and SACONO) and other community organisations, the project convened three policy dialogues on land and agriculture-related policies, and facilitated the participation of more than 600 rural women and farmers from Gauteng, Limpopo, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

Women farmers participated in the dialogues in order to ensure that their land requirements are prioritised in land policies and frameworks.