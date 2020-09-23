If you are on a quest for unique flavors in China, then Xi’an, in the country’s northwest, is an essential destination.

Located in the integrated hub region of culturally diverse eastern and western China, Xi’an’s food culture has formed its own distinct style through long-standing cultural and ethnic integration and exchanges. It’s not only home to various delicious cooked wheaten foods with rich Shaanxi characteristics, but also sophisticated Shaanxi cuisine, one of China’s oldest, and authentic Muslim food.

Chefs prepare meals at a restaurant on a commercial street at the Grand Tang Mall, a scenic spot in Xi’an, on April 23, 2020/Xinhua

A day for many locals in Xi’an begins with the hustle and bustle of the morning market in the alleys of the city, and ends late at night with barbecues sizzling on the streets. For thousands of years, rich food culture has nurtured the city’s calm and inclusive temperament.

When it comes to Xi’an, the first thing that comes to mind for most Chinese people is the variety of its cooked wheaten food. The Guanzhong Plain has fertile soil suitable for wheat growth and a temperate monsoon climate. The wheat produced here is white, easy to knead and tastes good. It’s not unusual to come across a master chef of cooked wheaten food on Xi’an’s streets, as many locals are adept at turning a handful of flour into food with a variety of flavors.

In a small shop in downtown Xi’an, Master Liu, a cooked wheaten food chef, bustles around a chopping board to make one of Xi’an’s most famous street delicacies Rou Jia Mo, also known as Chinese hamburger. He kneads the flour to the shape of a cake, then puts the kneaded cake on an iron pan plate and bakes it lightly. It is later put on the side of a furnace standing upright, and baked with charcoal fire to produce fragrant, crisp and yellowish fresh buns. In the big pot beside him, the preserved meat boiled with traditional Chinese herbs and spices is ruddy in color and appetizing in smell.

Rou Jia Mo/Chinese hamburger

While the bun is hot, Chef Liu quickly picks out the fat and thin pieces of meat in the pot, minces them and then puts the meat paste into the bun. “The taste of freshly roasted bun is key to savoring Rou Jia Mo,” he explained. “Hot buns and meat make the most delicious Chinese hamburger.” The snack food is so popular in Xi’an that Liu can sell more than 1,000 Rou Jia Mo in a day, with his kitchen knife cutting almost incessantly on the chopping board.

Visitors looking for local delicacies in the Muslim Quarter, a famous gourmet district in Xi’an, a city with blended history and modernity/Xinhua

There is an array of ways to eat buns in Xi’an. The Muslim Quarter, a famous gourmet district in Xi’an, is where the most restaurants making flatbread in mutton soup can be found. These restaurants also serve as coffee houses where local seniors socialize. In a flatbread in mutton soup restaurant, diners can be seen sitting around the dining table and leisurely shredding a round flour bun, tearing it into small soybean-sized grains. Conversations accompany the bun-shredding, which might last half an hour. After breaking off the steamed buns, they wave to the clerk and send them to the back kitchen for additional preparation, such as adding soup and cooking the steamed bun grains. In a minute, a bowl of mouth-watering flatbread in mutton soup is served to the table.

Flatbread in mutton soup

Another local snack food to try on your Xi’an trip is Liangpi, or cold noodles. A bowl of cold noodles with a local soft drink named Bing Feng offers visitors an authentic Shaanxi taste. Liangpi is a kind of cold noodles made of wheat or rice flour. It is said to have originated in the period of the First Emperor of Qinshihuang, more than 2,000 years ago. As one of the most distinctive Xi’an foods, a bowl of Liangpi, dressed with chili oil and vinegar, is sure to tickle your taste buds.

Liangpi/Cold noodles

In addition to these well-known traditional Xi’an street foods, there are many other local dishes that are cooked or shaped in inviting ways, such as gourd-shaped chicken and “writing brush pastry”.

The gourd-shaped chicken, also called “the most famous dish of Chang’an”, has nothing to do with gourd at all. The preparation of the dish, which dates back to the Tang Dynasty, consists of three seemingly simple methods: boiling, steaming and frying. The chicken is tied together with flax silk to keep its shape intact. A mixture of spices makes the chicken tender during steaming, while frying renders it golden and crispy. Cooked in this way, the chicken is not only crisp outside and tender inside, but is also shaped just like a gourd and boasts a unique flavor.

Gourd-shaped chicken

The “writing brush pastry”, a new dish that combines history and modern tastes, has gained much online popularity on Chinese social media platforms such as Douyin. This special dessert is made from a mixture of flour, maltose and cream. It is shaped like a writing brush, whose tip is edible. Picking up a “writing brush” and dipping it into the “ink” made of jam is a unique culinary experience.

But there is more to Xi’an’s delicious food. One can taste authentic ethnic snacks in the bustling crowd of the Muslim Quarter, enjoy the dishes in a century-old restaurant in the Tang-culture theme block, or explore the latest creative restaurants in fashionable shopping malls. In Xi’an, a city of squares, vicissitudes of life, modern fashion and food culture are mixed together to form a rich and diversified urban gourmet map, waiting for curious diners to savor the colorful aspects of Xi’an.