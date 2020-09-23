At night in the high street of the Grand Tang Mall in northwest China’s Xi’an City, a young woman dressed in a Tang Dynasty costume is seen moving from side to side like a doll balancing on a giant circular base. With her warm smile and beautiful eyes, she is reminiscent of a goddess from heaven. The crowd surrounds her with their cellphones held high to take pictures and videos.

This was an art performance produced by the mall last July inspired by “Tang Niu”, one of Xi’an’s mascots. The performance requires the performer’s lower body to be fixed on an iron shelf and to shake herself from her hips. The dancer Feng Jiachen, with her slight figure and charming eyes, evoked the ancient days of the Tang Dynasty.

The “roly-poly doll” girl is performing at the Grand Tang Mall

Videos of Feng’s performance went viral on social media, attracting many tourists to visit the mall and ask to shake hands with the spherical doll girl.

Blocks at the Grand Tang Mall are shining with neon lights and teeming with visitors at night.

Aside from over a dozen similar innovative art performances, the shopping street also has 11 music stages of different sizes. Various shops with Tang Dynasty designs tout their wares on both sides of the street. The lively street is a classic scene of the integrated development of Xi’an culture and tourism.

Xi’an, known as Chang’an in ancient times, is an important birthplace of the history and culture of the Chinese nation. It has a history of more than 3,100 years as a city and 1,100 years as a capital. It was the earliest and longest-lasting ancient capital in China, and also spanned the most dynasties. In addition, it is a world-famous historical and cultural city and an international tourist destination. With six cultural relics and historic sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List, Xi’an has the most such sites of any city of its size in China.

The recreation square in front of the Dayan Pagoda is full of visitors at sunset/Xinhua

Xi’an is rich in historical and cultural resources, such as the world-famous terracotta warriors and horses, the Bell and Drum towers, the ancient city wall, Dayan Pagoda and more besides. In Xi’an, one can partake of barbecue with flatbread in mutton soup, trace history in the Shaanxi Museum, enjoy street performances in the Grand Tang Mall, visit futuristic bookstores, and run on the ancient city wall of Xi’an. Everyone, be they literature lovers, history lovers, photography lovers or gourmets, can find their passion in Xi’an, with a taste of the city’s culture steeped in history and energy.

Fans of traditional Han clothing are visiting a fair with Tang Dynasty features to experience life and culture in the ancient days/Xinhua

The cultural and tourism sector has gradually become a pillar industry in Xi’an, accounting for more than 12 percent of its GDP. In recent years, visitor numbers and tourism revenue in Xi’an have expanded at an average annual rate of more than 25 percent. In 2019, trips to Xi’an exceeded 300 million and the total tourism revenue surpassed 300 billion yuan ($44 billion).

Xi’an has explored new paths for deepening the integration of culture and tourism, with the launch of its “Ancient Capital, Amazing Xi’an” concept. Local districts, counties and development zones have fully leveraged their resources and launched a variety of cultural and artistic activities, promotions of intangible cultural heritage protection, and antique fairs, which offer immersive experiences full of ancient charm and Xi’an customs. Night tour carnivals, international music festivals, water dance light shows, Tang Dynasty city-welcoming ceremonies and other colorful activities have given tourists from all over the world a brand-new travel experience.

A grand performance to showcase the guest entertainment etiquette during the Tang Dynasty is put on at part of Xi’an’s ancient city wall/Xinhua

In rankings unveiled by China’s largest online travel agency Trip.com in mid-March, Xi’an was rated as the most popular historically China-themed tourism destination in the country. Among the sightseeing spots that reopened during the COVID-19 epidemic, Xi’an’s city wall was one of the top ten scenic spots.

On the evening of June 10, James Liang, chairman of Trip.com, made an appearance in Xi’an by cosplaying Emperor Qingshihuang to promote Xi’an tourism products on his platform via livestreaming. In his view, Xi’an is already a first-tier tourism city with world-class hotel resources, entertainment programs, and constantly improving tourism experiences.

As the epidemic risks wane in China, Xi’an announced on July 19 the full resumption of cross-provincial tourism. Utilizing scientifically-based and effective epidemic prevention measures, Xi’an top-level scenic spots Tang Paradise, Louguantai eco-cultural tourism resort, and more than 80 percent of the city’s museums, are open to the public free of charge. The Xi’an tourism market is picking up steam. All shops along the streets of the Grand Tang Mall have resumed operations, with over 60,000 daily tourist visits on average.

A salesperson is getting folk culture products ready at a stall in the Grand Tang Hall/Xinhua

According to Xi’an’s cultural and tourism industry integration development plan, by 2022, the added value of its cultural and tourism industry will account for more than 15 percent of Xi’an’s GDP, with more than 350 million domestic and overseas trips and total tourism revenue of 500 billion yuan ($73 billion). Xi’an seeks to become a Silk Road cultural highland, an international cultural tourism center and a world-class destination that highlights Chinese culture.

To get a feel of the Tang Dynasty, one can linger on the streets at night; to trace the fashions in ancient times, one can visit an army of museums; to get a glimpse of the Shaanxi customs, one can walk through villages in Bailuyuan and under the Wutai Mountains. Xi’an is attracting global attention with its rich historical and cultural heritage, beautiful natural scenery and colorful traditional folk customs. A trip to Xi’an is bound to be a rewarding experience.