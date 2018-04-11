Biathlon-Austrian police raid International Biathlon Union HQ-IBU

VIENNA, April 11 (Reuters) - Austrian criminal police searched the headquarters of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) in Salzburg as part of an investigation focusing on the president and the secretary general, the IBU said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said Secretary General Nicole Resch had requested a leave of absence due to the investigation. Anders Besseberg is the IBU President. It is not known what the investigation focused on.

“The Austrian Federal Criminal Police executed a property search under warrant, at the International Biathlon Union Headquarters, on Tuesday, the 10th of April, 2018,” the IBU said.

“The search is linked to the investigation focusing on IBU President Anders Besseberg and IBU Secretary General Nicole Resch.

“The IBU is fully cooperating with the investigation and the office remains operational during normal business hours with Executive Director Martin Kuchenmeister serving as acting Secretary General.

“The IBU Executive Board is taking the matter extremely seriously and continues to be committed to operating under the highest standards of good governance and transparency,” it said.

The IBU was recently in the spotlight after it went ahead with the season-ending World Cup in Russia in March despite the country’s doping scandal and several nations, including the United States and Canada, refusing to send athletes. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)