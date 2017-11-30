FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-Russian sprinter Gushchina fails doping test from London 2012 - IOC
November 30, 2017 / 3:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Athletics-Russian sprinter Gushchina fails doping test from London 2012 - IOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian sprinter Yulia Gushchina, part of the silver medal winning 4x400 metres relay team at the 2012 London Games, failed an anti-doping test, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

Re-analysis of Gushchina’s samples from London resulted in a positive test for banned substances dehydrochlormethyltestosterone and stanozolol, the IOC said in a statement, the latest sanction as it re-tests samples from Russian athletes.

It said it also disqualified Russian long jumper Anna Nazarova for doping.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Davis

