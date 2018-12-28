Kremlin says Russia working with WADA to settle lab data issue

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russia is working with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to settle an issue regarding the transfer of laboratory data, the Kremlin said - a condition for the country’s anti-doping agency to keep its accreditation.

The comments came after the head of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA called on President Vladimir Putin to help ensure that the data is handed over.

RUSADA was conditionally re-accredited by WADA in September but will lose its status again if the data is not transferred by the end of the year. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Andrey Kuzmin Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by John Stonestreet)