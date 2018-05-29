FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 1:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-fencer Pozdnyakov elected Russian Olympic chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Former fencer Stanislav Pozdnyakov was elected president of the Russian Olympic Committee, the committee said on Tuesday, as the country works to regain the trust of international sports bodies after a string of doping scandals.

Pozdnyakov, who had served as the committee’s first vice-president since 2016, led the Russian delegation at this year’s Pyeongchang Games while the country was banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as punishment for alleged state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Games. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Larry King)

