MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - World athletics body IAAF on Tuesday upheld a ban against Russia’s athletics federation over doping in the country, the TASS news agency reported, citing a source.

Russia’s athletics federation has been suspended since 2015 over a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that found evidence of widespread, state-sponsored doping in the sport. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Alison Williams)