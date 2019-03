DOHA, March 11 (Reuters) - World athletics governing body IAAF said on Monday it had maintained a ban on Russia’s athletics federation over doping in the country until it receives data recently collected from a Moscow lab and financial compensation.

Russia’s athletics federation (RUSAF) has been suspended since 2015 following a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report that found evidence of widespread doping in the sport. (Reporting by Gene Cherry, Writing Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Chopra)