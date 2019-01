MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Tuesday it had decided not to re-impose a suspension on Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA despite Moscow missing a deadline to hand over laboratory data.

RUSADA had asked WADA last week not to suspend it after missing the deadline at the end of 2018, which was a condition for the agency to hold on to its accreditation.