LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Four Russian athletes have been found to have committed anti-doping violations at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee Disciplinary Commission said on Friday.

Bobsledders Olga Stulneva and Aleksandr Zubkov and speed skaters Olga Fatkulina and Aleksander Rumyantsev were disqualified from the events in which they participated, the commision said. (Reporting by Matt Westby)