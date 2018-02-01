FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Olympics News
February 1, 2018 / 1:16 AM / in 3 hours

Doping-WADA recommends Winter Olympics not use latest sample bottles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has recommended the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang use an older version of doping sample bottles after concerns were raised about the latest model, the agency said on Wednesday.

The recommendation, to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), came after it was confirmed a portion of the new generation bottles are susceptible to manual opening without evidence of tampering, whether they have been frozen or not, WADA said in a statement.

Previously it was thought a problem existed with the newer bottles only when they were frozen.

The Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 9.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.