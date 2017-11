MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Thursday some of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) criteria for the reinstatement of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA have a “political character,” R-Sport news agency reported.

Kolobkov’s comments came after WADA ruled that RUSADA, which was suspended two years ago over a report alleging state-sponsored doping, remained “non-compliant”.