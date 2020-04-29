Sports-On this day... April 30

April 29 (Reuters) - ON THIS DAY — April 30

April 30, 1997

SOCCER - Georgia’s Georgi Kinkladze evades Paul Ince’s attempted tackle while Gary Neville and Rob Lee look on during their 1998 World Cup qualifier at Wembley which England won 2-0.

Georgia did not qualify while England topped their group to qualify for the World Cup, where they were eliminated by Argentina on penalties in the last-16.

Kinkladze, who operated as a playmaker or a winger, made 55 appearances for his national team, scoring nine goals.

April 30, 2005

RALLYING - World rally champion Sebastien Loeb of France is airborne in his Citroen Xsara during the Tandalo stage on the second day of the Rally of Italy in Sardinia.

Loeb trailed championship leader Petter Solberg heading into the race in Italy but overtook the Norwegian with his second consecutive Rally victory, having won the previous race in New Zealand.

Loeb is the most successful driver in the history of the World Rally Championship, winning nine consecutive titles between 2004-2012.

April 30, 2005

CYCLING - Riders race past grazing cows in the La Joux region during the fourth mountain stage of the Tour de Romandie ProTour from Chatel St Denis to Les Paccots.

The 146.9-km stage was won by Spain’s Alberto Contador, who finished four seconds ahead of Italy’s Leonardo Piepoli.

Colombian rider Santiago Botero topped the overall standings, with Italy’s Damiano Cunego and Russia’s Denis Menchov completing the podium.

April 30, 2008

AMERICAN FOOTBALL - U.S. President George W. Bush receives a signed football from New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning as he honours the Super Bowl XLII champions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

The Giants upset the Patriots 17-14 thanks to Manning’s fourth-quarter game-winning drive to become the first National Football Conference (NFC) wild card team to win a Super Bowl.

Manning was also named the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) after he completed 19 of 34 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

April 30, 2009

TABLE TENNIS - Poland’s Natalia Partyka eyes the ball against Hong Kong’s Tie Yana in their women’s singles match during the World Table Tennis Championships in Yokohama.

Partyka, born without a right hand and forearm, battled hard and took a set off the eighth seed but fell to a 11-7, 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8 defeat.

“I am playing the same lines as the others. We have the same goals and I can play like them. I can serve and don’t have any problems,” said the five-time Paralympic gold medallist who also competed at the Olympics.

April 30, 2011

MOTO GP - Honda rider Marco Simoncelli negotiates a curve during the third free practice session at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Estoril.

The Italian was the quickest in the first two practice sessions and finished second in qualifying. However, he failed to carry that momentum into the race and crashed out on the opening lap.

Simoncelli died later that year in a horrific crash involving Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi in the Malaysian Grand Prix.

April 30, 2011

SOCCER - Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes attempts to prevent Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard’s shot from crossing the line during his side’s 2-1 loss in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

Gomes allowed Lampard’s tame strike from distance to slip through his legs and he appeared to have recovered in time to prevent the goal but it was awarded by the linesman even as replays showed the ball had not crossed the line.

Three days later, FIFA announced a timetable for goal-line technology tests and it was eventually introduced in the Premier League at the start of the 2013-14 season.

April 30, 2011

SOCCER - Borussia Dortmund celebrate after a 2-0 win against Nuremberg which, coupled with Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-0 loss to Cologne, gave them their first title in nine years.

Goals from Lucas Barrios and Robert Lewandowski ensured Dortmund, managed by Juergen Klopp, won the title with two games to spare.

Dortmund lifted their second successive Bundesliga title the following year but they have not won the league since.

April 30, 2011

TENNIS - Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron shakes hands with former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker after defeating the German in their charity mixed doubles match at Chequers, in southern England.

Caroline Wynn and Sharon Kettle earned the right to partner Cameron and Becker respectively after bidding 8,250 pounds ($10,239) in a charity auction in aid of a Manchester hospice.

A closely fought encounter went the distance before Cameron and Wynn won the tie-break 8-6.

April 30, 2012

SOCCER - Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany rises over the Manchester United defence to score in a 1-0 victory in the derby which took City to the top of the league.

City went on to seal their first league title in 44 years after completing a 3-2 comeback win against Queens-Park Rangers on the final match day, thanks to stoppage time goals from Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero.

Kompany lifted four Premier League titles with City before leaving the club to take up a player-manager role with Anderlecht in 2019.