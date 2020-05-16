Sport-On this day... May 17

May 16 (Reuters) - ON THIS DAY — MAY 17

May 17, 1990

SOCCER - Manchester United celebrate with the trophy after defeating Crystal Palace 1-0 in the FA Cup final replay at Wembley thanks to a goal from defender Lee Martin.

The final, held five days earlier, ended 3-3 after extra time and Man United won the replay to lift their seventh FA Cup trophy.

That would be the club’s only piece of silverware in a disappointing season as they finished 13th in the league and crashed out of the League Cup in the third round.

May 17, 1992

BASEBALL - Major League Baseball great Willie Mays gives pointers to Chicago Cubs catcher Hector Villanueva, outfielder Sammy Sosa and shortstop Jose Vizcaino before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

Mays, who spent over two decades with the Giants, was in town for Old-Timers’ Day, an MLB tradition to honour retired players, who then play in an exhibition game lasting about three innings.

A 24-times All Star, Mays is the only player to hit a home run in each of the 16 innings of a baseball game and ended his career with 660 home runs - fifth all-time.

May 17, 2003

TENNIS - Amelie Mauresmo hits a backhand return to American Serena Williams during their semi-final match at the Italian Open in Rome.

After dropping the opening set in just 21 minutes, France’s Mauresmo roared back to upset defending champion Williams 1-6 7-5 6-3 to set up a title decider against Belgium’s Kim Clijsters.

Mauresmo lost the final to Clijsters in three sets but returned even stronger to lift the trophy in each of the next two seasons.

May 17, 2004

CYCLING - A pack of riders from the Giro d’Italia pass through the countryside during the 142-km ninth stage from Policoro to Carovigno.

American rider Fred Rodriguez attacked over the last 200m of the stage and held off local rider Alessandro Petacchi, who had won four of eight previous stages at that year’s race, in a close sprint to pick up his first stage win at the Giro d’Italia.

Italian rider Damiano Cunego retained the overall lead of the race and went on to win the event for the first time.

May 17, 2006

BOXING - Former heavyweight champion Joe Frazier shapes up at ringside ahead of the super middleweight bout between Australians Anthony Mundine and Danny Green in Sydney.

Mundine dominated the fight from the outset to secure a unanimous points victory and hand Green his first loss in a professional non-title fight.

Frazier, the first man to defeat Muhammad Ali, reigned as the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1970 to 1973. He retired in 1981 with a record of 32 wins, four losses and one draw.

May 17, 2006

SOCCER - Arsenal’s Jens Lehmann brings down Barcelona’s Samuel Eto’o on the fringe of the penalty area, an act that earned the German a red card to make him the first man to be sent off in a European Cup final.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger brought on Spanish goalkeeper Manuel Almunia and sacrificed disconsolate French midfielder Robert Pires, whose last appearance for the London club was ending in a way he could never have imagined.

Despite being a man down Arsenal took the lead through a first-half header from Sol Campbell but Barca, who battered the Gunners in the second half, responded through Eto’o and substitute defender Juliano Belletti to seal a 2-1 win.

May 17, 2008

SOCCER - Portsmouth celebrate winning the FA Cup for the second time following a 1-0 victory against Cardiff City in the final at Wembley.

Former Arsenal striker Nwankwo Kanu scored the only goal of the game to give Portsmouth, who had upset Manchester United in the quarter-finals, their first major trophy in 58 years.

Despite the lack of star power on show, a record 89,874 people attended the game.

May 17, 2013

EXTREME SPORTS - A competitor performs before the BMX freestyle vertical final during the X-Games in Barcelona, which featured events such as skateboarding and freestyle motocross among others.

Briton Jamie Bestwick, winner of seven consecutive X Games BMX Vert gold medals, narrowly edged out fellow countryman Simon Tabron for the victory in a tiebreaker.

Bestwick performed his trademark moves; the turndown flairs, fastplant flairs, downside tailwhips at height and also showed off the newest addition to his repertoire, the seatgrab nac nac 540.

May 17, 2014

SOCCER - Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone celebrates with players after winning the Spanish La Liga title following their 1-1 draw against Barcelona at Camp Nou stadium.

Alexis Sanchez scored the opener for Barcelona before Atletico’s Diego Godin headed a second-half equaliser to silence the home supporters. The draw ensured Atletico finished on top of the table with 90 points, three ahead of Barcelona and Real.

Simeone’s Atletico became the first club other than Real or Barca to win the Spanish top division title since Rafael Benitez’s Valencia in the 2003-04 season.

May 17, 2015

ICE HOCKEY - Canada captain Sidney Crosby celebrates with the trophy after crushing Russia 6-1 in the World Championship final at the O2 arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

Canada dominated the competition and remained unbeaten to lift their 25th world title and first since 2007.

With the victory Crosby, who had won the Stanley Cup in 2009 and Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014, gained entry into ice hockey’s Triple Gold Club. (Compiled by Arvind Sriram, Hardik Vyas and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)