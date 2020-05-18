Sport-On this day... May 19

May 18 (Reuters) - ON THIS DAY — MAY 19

May 19, 1997

SAILING - French sailor Olivier de Kersauson and his crew members celebrate on the deck of his Sport-Elec trimaran yacht on arrival in Brest, Brittany after setting a new round-the-world sailing record.

They finished the journey with a time of 71 days, 14 hours, 22 minutes and eight seconds to beat the previous record by more than three days.

The record has since come down to 40 days, 23 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds, held by another Frenchman Francis Joyon and his crew when they circumnavigated the world in 2017.

May 19, 1999

SOCCER - Lazio’s players celebrate after beat Mallorca 2-1 in the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup at Villa Park.

Christian Vieri had given the Italian side an early lead but it was cancelled out by Dani four minutes later before Pavel Nedved scored the winner in the 81st minute to give Lazio their first European trophy.

The 1998-99 season was also the last time the Cup Winners’ Cup was held before it was absorbed into the UEFA Cup the following season.

May 19, 1999

CRICKET - South African bowler Jacques Kallis roars in delight after taking the wicket of Sri Lankan opening batsman Romesh Kaluwitharana during their World Cup match in Northampton.

Chasing 200 to win, Kallis reduced the Lankans to 14-3 in his opening spell, also getting rid of top order batsmen Sanath Jayasuriya and Marvan Atapattu as the defending champions collapsed and were bowled out for 110.

South Africa reached the semi-finals in 1999 where they famously tied the game with Australia and failed to qualify for the final due to a poorer run rate in the Super Six stage.

May 19, 2000

SOCCER - Deportivo La Coruna fans invade the field to celebrate after they were crowned champions of La Liga for the first time in the club’s history.

The underdog club won the title with only 69 points, the lowest total since three points for a win was introduced in 1995.

It was the first time since 1985 that neither Barcelona, Real Madrid nor Atletico Madrid had won the title.

May 19, 2003

GOLF - A Colonial Country Club pro shop worker poses with an Annika Sorenstam pin and commemorative gift box set to commemorate the Swede’s historic participation in the PGA event.

Sorenstam became the first woman to play in a PGA Tour event since American Babe Zaharias qualified for the Los Angeles Open in 1945.

World number seven Vijay Singh criticised the move at the time and Sorenstam, who would go on to win 10 LPGA majors in her career, missed the cut.

May 19, 2012

OLYMPICS - British Olympic sailor Ben Ainslie carries the Olympic torch on the first leg of its Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland tour at Land’s End in Cornwall, south west England.

The torch relay started from Land’s End and travelled for 70 days around the United Kingdom and Ireland before arriving at the Olympic Stadium for the opening ceremony on July 27.

May 19, 2012

SOCCER - Chelsea players celebrate Didier Drogba’s late equaliser in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Thomas Muller scored in the 83rd minute to give Bayern the lead and the German side nearly held on before Drogba’s header from a corner kick took the game into extra time where neither team could score a winner.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Drogba also scored the winning penalty kick to give Chelsea their first ever Champions League crown.

May 19, 2013

ICE HOCKEY - Sweden’s players celebrate with the 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship trophy after their victory in the final over Switzerland at the Globe Arena in Stockholm.

Switzerland were unbeaten till the final where Sweden won 5-1, scoring three times in the third period to win their ninth title.

Sweden also became the first host team to win the title since the Soviet Union in 1986.

May 19, 2013

SOCCER - Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, with a pacifier in his mouth, carries his son Thiago during the La Liga trophy celebrations at the Camp Nou stadium.

Barcelona sealed the league title and would go on to finish the season with 100 points — tying Real Madrid’s record from the previous season — while they also set a record for scoring in all 38 matches of the campaign.

Messi finished the season with 46 league goals to win the Pichichi Trophy for the league’s top goal scorer.

May 19, 2018

SOCCER - Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is lifted up by his team mates in celebration after his final appearance for the club on the last day of the season.

Juve had sealed their seventh consecutive Serie A title and Buffon was leaving the club after 17 seasons where he won nine top-flight league titles.

However, after a season with Paris St Germain, Buffon returned to Juve at the age of 41 for one more season. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)