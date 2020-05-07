Sports-On this day... May 8

May 7 (Reuters) - ON THIS DAY — May 8

May 8, 1996

SOCCER - Manchester United great George Best poses with a life-size version of a Royal Mail stamp featuring former United midfielder Duncan Edwards.

Edwards, one of 23 people who died in the 1958 Munich Air Disaster, was selected to appear on the Football Legends edition of the Royal Mail stamps issued to commemorate Euro ‘96.

Northern Irishman Best was also chosen to appear on a Royal Mail stamp 17 years later to celebrate the FA’s 150th anniversary.

May 8, 1998

FORMULA ONE - Jordan test driver Pedro Martinez de la Rosa drives Juan Manuel Fangio’s legendary Silver Arrow during the first free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Fangio won the World Championship in 1954 and 1955 driving the unique Mercedes car and his 1954 Silver Arrow was auctioned for 20.9 million pounds in 2012 to an unidentified telephone bidder.

May 8, 2000

OLYMPICS - A protester surrounded by police buries himself in the sand at Bondi Beach as he demonstrates against the construction of the beach volleyball stadium for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Residents were concerned that access to Sydney’s most famous beach would be restricted during construction of the 10,000 seat stadium.

Members of the Bondi Olympic Watch, a local residents group, vowed to chain themselves to construction equipment and bury themselves in sand to stop work getting underway.

May 8, 2002

SOCCER - Arsenal celebrate winning the Premier League title after a 1-0 victory against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, who won the FA Cup a week earlier, completed their second domestic double in four years, with Sylvain Wiltord scoring in his 100th appearance for the north London club.

The victory ensured Arsenal remained unbeaten away in the league that season (14 wins, five draws).

May 8, 2004

CRICKET - Sri Lankan cricketers lift spinner Muttiah Muralitharan after he picks up his 520th test wicket during a match against Zimbabwe, breaking the record of 519 held by West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh.

Muralitharan dismissed Mluleki Nkala for 24 on the third day of the first match to become the highest wicket-taker in test cricket.

He retired in 2010 after picking up a record 800 test wickets.

May 8, 2007

BASKETBALL - Belgium Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt shows his skills as he meets the Harlem Globetrotters in Brussels.

The Globetrotters, an American exhibition basketball team that combines theatrical comedy with athleticism, have played over 26,000 exhibition games since being founded in 1926.

Verhofstadt, the 47th Prime Minister of Belgium, was in office from 1999 to 2008 before being succeeded by Yves Leterme.

May 8, 2008

OLYMPICS - A member of the support crew for the Beijing Olympics torch relay team celebrates at Everest Base Camp after climbers reach the summit of the world’s highest mountain.

Five climbers from the 31-strong team go to top of the mountain where they unfurled a Chinese and Olympic flag as well as a Beijing Games banner, fulfilling their government’s goal of having the Olympic flame lit on top of Mt Everest.

May 8, 2010

SOCCER - Bayern Munich coach Louis van Gaal gets a beer shower as he joins his team to celebrate winning the Bundesliga title for the sixth time in eight seasons.

Bayern entered the final game with a vastly superior goal difference to second-placed Schalke 04 and completed the formalities with a 3-1 win against Hertha Berlin.

Bayern won the German Cup a week later but missed out on a treble in Van Gaal’s first season at the helm when they lost 2-0 to Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

May 8, 2018

ICE HOCKEY - South Korea goaltender Matt Dalton in action during their 5-0 loss to Latvia in the 2018 IIHF World Championships in Denmark.

South Korea were making their World Championships debut, having previously competed in the lower divisions.

They lost each of their seven matches and finished at the bottom of their group with a goal difference of minus 44.

May 8, 2019

SOCCER - Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura celebrates his hat-trick in a 3-2 win against Ajax in their Champions League semi-final second leg clash in Amsterdam.

Spurs lost the first leg 1-0 and first-half goals from Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and midfielder Hakim Ziyech meant the Premier League club trailed overall by three goals at halftime.

However, Moura’s second-half treble ensured the London club progressed on away goals to their first Champions League final where they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)