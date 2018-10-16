German regulator probes Sky's Champions League streaming deal with DAZN

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it was opening an administrative probe into whether Sky Deutschland’s streaming deal with DAZN to air Champions League soccer matches was in accordance with competition law.

Sky Deutschland is owned by Sky Plc, which has just been taken over by Comcast in a $40 billion deal. DAZN, part of tycoon Len Blavatnik’s Perform group, is positioning itself as the ‘Netflix of sport’. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)