April 26, 2018 / 1:20 PM / in 3 hours

RPT-England's FA set to sell Wembley Stadium to U.S. billionaire - The Sun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats earlier story with no changes to text)

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - England’s Football Association is set to sell Wembley Stadium, the home of the national soccer team, to U.S. billionaire Shahid Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars American football team, in a deal worth up to 1 billion pounds, The Sun newspaper said.

Under the plan, the FA would keep Wembley as the main venue for major matches, including England internationals and the FA Cup Final, but the national soccer team could play elsewhere in October and November due to clashes with the U.S. National Football League season, The Sun said.

A spokesman for the FA said: “We can confirm that the FA has received an offer to buy Wembley Stadium.” (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

