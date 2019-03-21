Sports Direct pushes for Mike Ashley's appointment to Debenhams board

March 21 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International on Thursday urged Debenhams board again to hold a general meeting to appoint the sportswear retailer’s owner, Mike Ashley, to the board and remove nearly all the current directors.

Ashley, one of Britain’s most famous and unorthodox businessmen, launched a coup earlier this month to take charge of the ailing department store chain.

The billionaire owns a near 30 percent stake in Debenhams. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)