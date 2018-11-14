UK's Sports Direct to close four more House of Fraser stores

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sports Direct plans to close four more House of Fraser department stores after Christmas, having failed to agree terms with landlord Intu Properties, the sportswear retailer said on Wednesday.

The four stores are at Lakeside, east of London, Nottingham in central England, Norwich in eastern England and at the Metrocentre in Gateshead, northern England.

Sports Direct, controlled by retail tycoon Mike Ashley, snapped up the 58-store House of Fraser for 90 million pounds ($117 million) in August after it collapsed into administration.

“We had multiple meetings with Intu, but we were no further forward after 14 weeks,” said Ashley.

“Unfortunately, these stores now face closing in the new year. I urge other institutional landlords to be more proactive to help save the HoF stores in their schemes,” he said.

Sports Direct is now consulting staff on the closures.

In August Ashley had said he would keep as many House of Fraser stores open as possible. As of last month he had confirmed the future of 22. ($1 = 0.7715 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey)