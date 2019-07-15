Sports Direct delays results, guidance could be affected

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Sports Direct said on Monday it had delayed the publication of its preliminary results due to problems integrating House of Fraser and increased scrutiny of its accounts which could affect its guidance.

It said it believed the accounts and the audit were at an advanced stage but there are a number of areas which could materially affect the guidance given in December.

“The company now expects that its audited results will be published between 26 July 2019 and 23 August 2019,” it said. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)