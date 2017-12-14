FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sports Direct H1 earnings rise 7 pct, boosted by flagships
December 14, 2017 / 7:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sports Direct H1 earnings rise 7 pct, boosted by flagships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct reported a 7 percent rise in first-half adjusted earnings on Thursday, and said its new flagship stores, designed to move the discount brand up-market, were trading well.

The company, which has been criticised for its corporate governance regime, reported underlying earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation of 156.1 million pounds ($209 million) for the six months to 29 Oct, on group revenue up 4.7 percent to 1.71 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7452 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

