Sports Direct says H1 earnings rise

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sports Direct, the British sportswear retailer controlled by founder Mike Ashley, reported a 22% rise in first-half core earnings, helped by an improvement in its premium House of Fraser unit and its European retail business.

The group said on Monday its underlying earnings (EBITDA) including acquisitions came in at 181.2 million pounds ($232.48 million) in the six months to Oct. 27, compared to the 148.8 million pounds it made in the same period last year.

In July the group revealed it had received a 674 million euro bill from Belgium’s tax authority, but the company repeated on Monday that the issue would not lead to “material liabilities” and said it would find a resolution soon. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)