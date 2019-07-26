Sports Direct shares fall after results due Friday not yet published

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Sports Direct, the British sporting goods retailer controlled by Mike Ashley, opened 2% lower on Friday after full-year results due at 0600 GMT were not released.

A spokesman for Sports Direct did not give a reason for the delay.

The results were originally due to be published on July 18 but the firm and its auditor Grant Thornton needed more time to prepare the accounts. Sports Direct said on Wednesday it would publish the results on Friday. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)