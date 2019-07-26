Sports Direct still finalising results, next update 1500 GMT

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Sports Direct, the British sporting goods retailer controlled by Mike Ashley, said on Friday it was still finalising its delayed full-year results and would update again at 1500 GMT.

The firm had said on Wednesday it would publish the results on Friday. They were initially due at 0600 GMT.

Sports Direct has so far on Friday issued three statements saying the results have been delayed. It has not given any reason for the delay.

The results for the year to April 28 were originally due out on July 18 but the firm said it and its auditor Grant Thornton needed more time to prepare the accounts. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)