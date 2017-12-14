UPDATE 1-Sports Direct earnings boosted by new flagship stores

(Adds quote)

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct reported a 7 percent rise in first-half adjusted earnings on Thursday, and said its new flagship stores, designed to move the discount brand up-market, were trading well.

The company, which has been criticised for its corporate governance regime, reported underlying earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation of 156.1 million pounds ($209 million) for the six months to 29 Oct, on group revenue up 4.7 percent to 1.71 billion pounds.

Founder, majority shareholder and chief executive Ashley is opening smarter stores in city centres that can showcase premium products from Nike and Adidas, and better compete with rival JD Sports Fashion .

“Our high street elevation strategy is currently delivering spectacular trading performance within our flagship stores,” he said.

“We intend to open between 10 and 20 new flagship stores next year.”

Sports Direct reiterated its target of growing core earnings by 5-15 percent in the 2017-18 financial year.