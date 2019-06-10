Doping-Russian minister says bodies working with banned coaches could be punished - Interfax

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Monday that local athletics federations working with coaches and doctors banned for doping could be punished.

Reuters last week revealed that two Russian athletics coaches and one doctor banned for doping remain involved with athletes.

Global athletics’ governing body, the IAAF, on Sunday extended a ban against Russia’s athletics federation and said Reuters findings would be investigated. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Polina Devitt; Editing by Kevin Liffey)