Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

NFL

Super Bowl

New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles

Patriots battle Eagles

MINNEAPOLIS - Tom Brady and the defending champion New England Patriots battle the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League’s Super Bowl championship game in Minneapolis. (FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (TV, PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Watford v Chelsea (2000)

Chelsea aim to maintain Champions League challenge

LONDON - Fourth-placed Chelsea bid to consolidate their Champions League challenge in a trip to mid-table Watford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-CHE/(PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5:PM ET, 300 words)

Serie A

Lazio v Genoa

High-flying Lazio favoured to overcome struggling Genoa

MILAN - Lazio seek to consolidate third place in the standings against struggling Genoa. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 200 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (to 4)

Woodland beats Reavie in playoff at Phoenix Open

American Gary Woodland parred the first extra hole to beat compatriot Chez Reavie in a playoff at the Phoenix Open on Sunday. (GOLF-PHOENIX/, moved, update to come, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

CAS ruling surprising and disappointing, says Bach

PYEONGCHANG - The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn lifetime Olympic bans on 28 Russian athletes came as a complete surprise and it could make the fight against doping more difficult, said IOC President Thomas Bach on Sunday.(OLYMPICS-2018-BACH/CAS (PIX, TV), moved, 400 words)

Boxing could face expulsion from Games, IOC warn

PYEONGCHANG - Boxing could be knocked out of the next Olympic Games if the International Olympic Committee is not satisfied problems with the sport’s finances and governance are sorted out, IOC President Thomas Bach warned on Sunday.(OLYMPICS-2018-BACH/BOXING (PIX, TV), moved, 400 words)

NBA

Thunder try to get back on track against Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder try to break a three-game losing streak when the Los Angeles Lakers visit, and the Portland Trail Blazers travel to the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics in two of the six games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)

NHL

Vegas takes on the Capitals

The Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Washington Capitals in a battle of division leaders, and the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens meet in an All-Canada affair in two of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)