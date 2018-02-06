Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

OLYMPICS

Hopes grow for talks with North Korean official’s visit

SEOUL - North Korea’s ceremonial leader will make an unprecedented visit to South Korea this week, officials said on Monday, as hopes grew for high-level inter-Korean talks during the Winter Olympics that begin in four days. (OLYMPICS-2018/NORTHKOREA (UPDATE 8, GRAPHIC), moved, by Hyonhee Shin, 600 words)

Bach hails North, South Korea for harnessing Olympic spirit

GANGNEUNG, South Korea - North and South Korea will send a “powerful message of peace” to the world when they march together under one flag at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Monday. (OLYMPICS-2018/IOC-SESSION (TV, PIX), moved, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

The 132nd International Olympic Committee Session

PYEONGCHANG - Day one of the 132nd IOC Session in Pyeongchang ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (OLYMPICS-2018/IOC-SESSION (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Karolos Grohmann)

U.S. Slopestyle news conference

PYEONGCHANG - The U.S. Slopestyle team have high hopes of leaving Pyeongchang with medals. (OLYMPICS-2018-SNO-USA/ (TV), expect from 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by Jack Tarrant, 400 words)

2020 GAMES

Tokyo 2020 Venues Media Tour

TOKYO - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government hosts a tour of venues for the 2020 Summer Games and gives an update on the progress of their construction, schedules and post-game usage. (OLYMPICS-2020/, expect from 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by Christopher Gallagher, 400 words)

NFL

Super Bowl

Super Bowl MVP may only be back-up next season

Philadelphia Eagles’ MVP-winning back-up quarterback Nick Foles led them to their first Super Bowl title with a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots but coach Doug Pederson talked about returning to the big game with a different signal caller -- Carson Wentz.(FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/, moved, 400 words)

SOCCER

Qatar coach confident about 2022 World Cup prospects

HONG KONG - Qatar coach Felix Sanchez is confident the country’s footballers can gain the experience required when the nation hosts the World Cup in 2002, despite missing out on a place at their first finals in Russia later this year. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ expect by 1000 GMT/0500 AM ET, by Michael Church, 600 words)

Netherlands expected to name Koeman as coach

Former Dutch international defender Ronald Koeman is expected to be named as Netherlands coach after the country’s FA (KNVB) called a news conference for Tuesday. (SOCCER-NETHERLANDS/ (PIX), expect from 1530 GMT/1030 AM ET, 400 words)

FA Cup fourth round replays

Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town (1945)

Rochdale v Millwall (1945)

Swansea City v Notts County (2005)

We will have a wrap of the night’s FA Cup replays (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, by Toby Davis, 400 words)

German Cup quarter-finals

Paderborn v Bayern Munich (1730)

Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen (1945)

We will have a wrap of the night’s German Cup matches (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

French Cup, last 16

Bourg-en-Bresse v Olympique Marseille (1730)

Auxerre v Les Herbiers (1730)

Sochaux v Paris St Germain (2005)

We will have a wrap of the night’s French Cup matches (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

NBA

Wizards seek to keep streak going

The Washington Wizards go for a fifth consecutive win when the Southeast Division leaders visit the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons, winners of their last three games, take on the visiting Portland Trail Blazers in two of the seven games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)

NHL

Lightning visit Oilers looking to boost lead

The Tampa Bay Lightning are out to add to their league lead when they travel to the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators try to gain ground on Central Division leader Winnipeg with a road game at the New York Islanders in two of the four games on the National Hockey League schedule (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: John O‘Brien)