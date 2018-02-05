Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

NFL

Super Bowl

Eagles stun Patriots to claim maiden Super Bowl triumph

MINNEAPOLIS - The Philadelphia Eagles upset the National Football League’s defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 in a back-and-forth clash on Sunday to capture their maiden Super Bowl title. (FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (TV, PIX), moved along with sidebars, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

Eagles discuss Super Bowl victory

Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Nick Foles and winning coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles hold a news conference following the 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Sunday’s game. (FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Watford v Chelsea (2000)

Chelsea aim to maintain Champions League challenge

LONDON - Fourth-placed Chelsea bid to consolidate their Champions League challenge in a trip to mid-table Watford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-CHE/(PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5:PM ET, 300 words)

Serie A

Lazio v Genoa

High-flying Lazio favoured to overcome struggling Genoa

MILAN - Lazio seek to consolidate third place in the standings against struggling Genoa. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 200 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (to 4)

Woodland beats Reavie in playoff at Phoenix Open

American Gary Woodland parred the first extra hole to beat compatriot Chez Reavie in a playoff at the Phoenix Open on Sunday. (GOLF-PHOENIX/, moved, update to come, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

No Pyeongchang invite for CAS-cleared Russians: IOC

PYEONGCHANG - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday that 15 Russian athletes and coaches who had their lifetime bans overturned by world sport’s highest tribunal will not be invited to this month’s Pyeongchang Winter Games.(OLYMPICS-2018/RUSSIA (PIX, TV), moved, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

NBA

Wizards seek to keep streak going

The Washington Wizards go for a fifth consecutive win when the Southeast Division leaders visit the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons, winners of their last three games, take on the visiting Portland Trail Blazers in two of the seven games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)

NHL

Lightning visit Oilers looking to boost lead

The Tampa Bay Lightning are out to add to their league lead when they travel to the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators try to gain ground on Central Division leader Winnipeg with a road game at the New York Islanders in two of the four games on the National Hockey League schedule (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.