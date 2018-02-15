Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

Winter Games, Pyeongchang, South Korea (Feb. 9-25)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Days of delays caused by high winds mean a bumper day of skiing action with Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal winning the blue riband downhill race ahead of compatriot Kjetil Jansrud. It’s the last day of luge action, with the team relay, and the free skating programme that will decide the figure skating pairs medals (OLYMPICS-2018-) (PIX/TV), expect throughout)

SOCCER

Europa League, last 32, first legs (1800/2005)

Napoli face Leipzig in standout Europa League clash

ZURICH - Serie A leaders Napoli host the Bundesliga’s second-placed side RB Leipzig, seven-times European champions AC Milan visit Ludogorets Razgrad and Arsenal visit Ostersund in Thursday’s Europa League round of 32, first leg ties. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect from 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

MOTOR RACING

Williams Formula One launch

LONDON - Williams team launch with Russian driver Sergey Sirotkin joining Canadian teenager Lance Stroll in what will be the youngest and least experienced lineup in Formula One. Team bosses will also attend, as will Polish reserve driver Robert Kubica. (MOTOR-F1-WILLIAMS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin)

World Rally Championship

Rally Sweden

STOCKHOLM - Defending champion Sebastien Ogier leads the world rally championship ahead of the second round of the season in the frozen forests and snow of Norway and Sweden. (MOTOR-RALLY-SWEDEN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Genesis Open, Pacific Palisades, California (to 18)

Tiger tees off with McIlroy and Thomas

Former world number one Tiger Woods sets off in the opening round at storied Riviera in a high-profile grouping with world number 10 Rory McIlroy and reigning Player of the Year Justin Thomas. (GOLF-GENESIS/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Lakers face T-Wolves, Bucks host Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves while the Milwaukee Bucks host the Denver Nuggets on the final night of play before the National Basketball Association breaks for All-Star Weekend. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NHL

Golden Knights battle Oilers, Pens host Kings

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights try to pad their lead atop the Western Conference when they host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers while the Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings in two of the 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)