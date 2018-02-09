Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

XXIII Winter Games, Pyeongchang, South Korea (Feb. 9-25)

Opening Ceremony

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Presidents, prime ministers and some 35,000 spectators are expected to gather under the stars at Pyeongchang’s $58 million open-air Olympic stadium. The ceremony has been slimmed down to a brisk two-hour march and organizers plan to dish out hats, blankets and seat-warmers to combat the coldest Olympics in decades. (OLYMPICS-2018-OPENING/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 600 words)

CAS dismisses 47 appeals from Russian athletes, coaches

PYEONGCHANG - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday it has dismissed 47 appeals from Russian athletes and coaches to participate in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which open later in the day. (OLYMPICS-2018/CAS-RUSSIA (PIX, TV), moved by Karolos Grohmann, 550 words)

Uno dazzles as Japan leads in team programme

GANGNEUNG, South Korea - Shoma Uno dazzled with a series of clean quad jumps and fluid step sequences as Japan took the lead in the men’s short programme of team competition in the opening event of the figure skating at the Pyeongchang Olympics. (OLYMPICS-2018-FIGS-M-SINGLE/ (PIX), moved, by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber and Elaine Lies, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Coleman ready to break ‘his’ record

U.S. sprinter Christian Coleman still believes he is the 60 metres world record holder, even though his three-week-old time of 6.37 seconds is unlikely to be ratified, and welcomes the opportunity to run faster. (ATHLETICS-COLEMAN/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Gene Cherry, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We continue the build-up to the weekend’s matches, including Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

Serie A

Fiorentina v Juventus

Juve look to continue winning run in Florence

MILAN - Second-placed Juventus look for an eighth successive league win in a tricky match at Fiorentina. (SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-JUV/ expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

Bundesliga

RB Leipzig v Augsburg

Champions League-chasing sides in Friday night showdown

RB Leipzig host FC Augsburg with just four points separating the two sides who are chasing Champions League qualification.(SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-AUG/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY UNION

Six Nations

We continue the build-up to the weekend’s matches between England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy. (RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/, expect throughout)

TENNIS

Sofia Open

Wawrinka in quarter-final action in Bulgaria

SOFIA - Third seed Gilles Muller opens the quarter-finals in Sofia with a clash against Romania’s Marius Copil while top seed Stan Wawrinka will face Serbia’s Viktor Troicki in the evening session. (TENNIS-SOFIA/MEN, by Angel Krasimirov, 400 words)

NBA

New-look Cavs visit Hawks, streaking Jazz face Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who revamped their roster at the trade deadline, visit the Atlanta Hawks while the Utah Jazz try to extend the league’s longest active win streak to eight games when they host the Charlotte Hornets in two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NHL

Ovechkin’s Capitals battle Blue Jackets

Alex Ovechkin and the Metropolitan Division-leading Washington Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets while the reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Dallas Stars in two of the eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, California (to 11)

Johnson two back at Pebble Beach

Twice champion Dustin Johnson enters the second round two shots back of co-leaders Kevin Streelman and Beau Hossler. Defending champion Jordan Spieth was well off the pace on even-par and in a share of 98th. (GOLF-PROAM/, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)