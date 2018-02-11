Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

XXIII Winter Games, Pyeongchang, South Korea (Feb. 9-25)

Day three of the Games sees seven gold medals up for grabs and after the men’s downhill was postponed due to high winds on Sunday, organisers and athletes will hope that the women’s Giant Slalom, featuring American Mikaela Shiffrin, goes ahead as scheduled. We will carry stories on all the major events and news conferences through the day. (OLYMPICS-2018-) (PIX/TV)

SOCCER

Premier League

Huddersfield Town v Bournemouth (1200)

Newcastle United v Manchester United (1415)

Southampton v Liverpool (1630)

Manchester United bid to close gap on runaway leaders City

LONDON - Manchester United will aim to cut the gap on leaders Manchester City to 13 points with victory at Newcastle where their manager Jose Mourinho has never won in the Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

We will have mini reports on each match and sidebars on merit.

La Liga

Sevilla v Girona (1100)

Barcelona v Getafe (1515)

Celta Vigo v Espanyol (1730)

Valencia v Levante (1945)

BARCELONA - Leaders Barcelona play Getafe at home looking to maintain their nine-point gap over nearest challengers Atletico Madrid but they will be without crucial defender Samuel Umtiti. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

Bundesliga

VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1430)

Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg (1700)

Serie A

Sassuolo v Cagliari (1130)

Chievo v Genoa (1400)

Inter Milan v Bologna (1400)

Sampdoria v Hellas Verona (1400)

Torino v Udinese (1400)

AS Roma v Benevento (1945)

Inter aim to end winless run

MILAN - Inter Milan host Bologna looking to end a run of eight matches without a win in Serie A. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Strasbourg v Troyes (1400)

Nantes v Lille (1600)

Olympique Lyonnais v Rennes (2000)

Asian Champions League

KUALA LUMPUR - With new coach Vitor Pereira at the helm, Chinese Super League nearly men Shanghai SIPG kick off their Asian Champions League campaign against Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale. (SOCCER-ASIA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/1000 AM ET, 500 words)

RUGBY UNION

Six Nations

Scotland v France (1500)

Scotland look to recover from Wales mauling

EDINBURGH - Scotland, humbled 34-7 by Wales in their opening match, look to bounce back by beating France at Murrayfield. (RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-FRA/, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

TENNIS

Fed Cup first round

Belarus v Germany Minsk

France v Belgium Mouilleron le Captif, France

Czech Republic v Switzerland Prague

United States v Netherlands Asheville

Serena ready to play Fed Cup doubles rubber

Serena Williams will play doubles with Lauren Davis on an indoor hard court in Asheville, North Carolina, in a potentially decisive fifth rubber in the United States’ first-round tie against the Netherlands, who dropped the opening two singles matches on Saturday. (TENNIS-FEDCUP/SERENA, expect by 0000 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

We will wrap up all the matches. (TENNIS-FEDCUP/, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Sofia Open

SOFIA - Bosnian Mirza Basic and Romanian Marius Copil meet in their maiden ATP final. (TENNIS-SOFIA/MEN)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, California (to 11)

Johnson seeks third Pebble Beach victory

World number one Dustin Johnson, already a two-times winner at Pebble Beach in 2009 and 2010, goes for another victory when he starts the final round at the famous course tied for the lead at 14-under with fellow American Ted Potter, Jr. (GOLF-PROAM/, (PIX) expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour - World Super 6

PERTH - Thailand’s Prom Meesawat has a bye into the last 16 after topping the leaderboard as the World Super 6 event switches to match play, with five rounds of six hole knockout matches to determine who will win at the Lake Karrinyup Country Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/) (Europe desk editor: Clare Fallon)