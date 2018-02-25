Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Olympic officials have showered praise on South Korea’s Winter Games organisers for staging a successful event against the odds but they have also left them with a warning: don’t leave behind any white elephants.(OLYMPICS-2018/LEGACY, expect at 2300 GMT/6 P.M. ET, by Jane Chung)

We will also review each sport at the Winter Olympics (OLYMPICS-2018-XXXX/REVIEW, moving at 0400 GMT/11 P.M. ET)

SOCCER

English League Cup Final

Arsenal v Manchester City (1630)

Manchester City and Arsenal bid for season’s first prize

LONDON - Manchester City’s dream of a quadruple is over after a shock FA Cup defeat by Wigan but they can claim the season’s first real silverware with victory over Arsenal in the League Cup final at Wembley. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CUP-ARS-MCI/ (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1.30 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1200)

Manchester United v Chelsea (1405)

United host Chelsea as top four battle intensifies

LONDON - With the title race as good as over the battle for second, third and fourth intensifies with third-placed United taking on fourth-placed Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, in fifth, visiting Crystal Palace. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-TOT/ (PIX) and SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/ (PIX), expect from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

La Liga

Villarreal v Getafe (1100)

Athletic Club v Malaga (1515)

Valencia v Real Sociedad (1730)

Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (1945)

Atletico look to keep pace with Barca

SEVILLE, Spain - Valencia take on Real Sociedad in La Liga before second-placed Atletico Madrid face a difficult trip to Sevilla that will measure whether they have the ability to catch runaway league leaders Barcelona. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1930 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke 04 (1430)

RB Leipzig v Cologne (1700)

Champions League qualification battle heats up

BERLIN - Bayern Leverkusen host Schalke 04 in a clash of teams chasing a Champions League place next season while RB Leipzig are at home to bottom-of-the-table Cologne. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect from 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, 400 words)

Serie A

Crotone v SPAL (1130)

Fiorentina v Chievo (1400)

Sassuolo v Lazio (1400)

Hellas Verona v Torino (1400)

Sampdoria v Udinese (1400)

Juventus v Atalanta (1700)

Roma v Milan (1945)

Juventus eye provisional top spot

MILAN - Juventus can go top for at least 24 hours if they beat Atalanta at home while a revived AC Milan visit AS Roma. (SOCCER-ITALY (PIX), expect from 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Bordeaux v Nice (1500/1400)

Olympique Lyonnais v St Etienne (1700/1600)

Paris St Germain v Olympique de Marseille (2100/2000)

PSG host Marseille in battle of top two

PARIS - Runaway leaders Paris St Germain host second-placed and bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille after France’s hottest derby between Lyon and St Etienne. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Honda Classic, Palm Beach Gardens (to 25)

Luke List takes a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Honda Classic while Tiger Woods remains within striking distance. (GOLF-HONDA/, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM, 400 words)

NBA

Rockets take aim at 12th consecutive victory

The sizzling Houston Rockets go for their 12th consecutive win when the Western Conference leaders travel to the Denver Nuggets, who have won four in a row, after LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the visiting San Antonio Spurs in two of the eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0530 GMT/12.30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NHL

Predators aim to keep streak going against Blues

The Nashville Predators try to stretch their Central Division lead as they go for their fourth consecutive win against the visiting St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks face the Wild in Minnesota in two of the six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0530 GMT/12.30 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Clare Fallon)