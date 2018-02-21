Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

Shiffrin goes for second gold in combined event

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - America’s Mikaela Shiffrin, who chose to miss the Olympic Alpine skiing downhill event on Wednesday, goes for her second gold of the Games in the combined. She will be challenged by Italian Sofia Goggia, who won the downhill, Swiss Wendy Holdener and compatriot Lindsey Vonn. There are other golds to be won in slalom, snowboarding, freestyle skiing and nordic combined. There will be three gold medals up for grabs on the final night of short-track speed skating competition. (OLYMPICS-2018/ PIX, TV, expect throughout)

SOCCER

Champions League, last 16, first leg (1945)

Sevilla v Manchester United

Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma

Sevilla aiming for first Champions League quarter-final spot

Sevilla bid to reach the quarter-finals for the first time when they host Manchester United in their last 16, first leg in Seville. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-MUN/(PIX, TV), expect by 2145 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 300 words400 words)

Shakhtar look for another Italian scalp at home to Roma

Shakhtar Donetsk welcome Roma in their Champions League last 16, first leg game in Kharkiv having qualified from their group at the expense of another Italian team Napoli. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHK-ROM/ (PIX, TV), 400 words)

Europa League

CSKA Moscow v Red Star Belgrade

CSKA and Red Star bid for last 16 spot

MOSCOW - CSKA Moscow welcome Red Star Belgrade meet in the return leg of their Europa League last 32 tie with all to play for after the first game finished goalless. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CSK-RSB/ (PIX), expect from 1900 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

La Liga

Leganes v Real Madrid (1830)

Real visit local rivals Leganes with an eye on third spot

Real Madrid visit local rivals Leganes, who famously knocked them out of the King’s Cup this season, with Zinedine Zidane’s side looking to move up to third in La Liga with a victory. (SOCCER-SPAIN-LEG-MAD/(PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 200 words)

Asian Champions League

HONG KONG - Two-time champions Guangzhou Evergrande look to bounce back from their opening day draw in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday when they travel to Japan to take on Cerezo Osaka. (SOCCER-ASIA/, expect by 1600 GMT/1100 AM ET, 500 words)

CRICKET

Australia beat New Zealand in T20 tri-series final

AUCKLAND - Australia claimed the trans-Tasman Twenty20 tri-series after Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch helped secure a 19-run win against New Zealand under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the rain-affected final on Friday. (CRICKET-T20-TRI/, moved, 400 words)

South Africa v India, second Twenty20, Pretoria

India look to wrap up T20 series against South Africa

PRETORIA - India can maintain their limited overs dominance over South Africa and claim the Twenty20 series in the second of the three matches. (CRICKET-T20-ZAF-IND/, expect from 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

RUGBY

Six Nations

Scotland stick with winning team to face England

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Wednesday stuck with the same starting lineup that beat France two weeks ago for the Six Nations clash against England at Murrayfield on Saturday. (RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO/, moved, 400 words)

Italy name team to take on France

MARSEILLE - Italy coach Conor O‘Shea on Wednesday named the following team to face France in Marseille in the Six Nations on Friday. (RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA/, moved, 400 words)

GOLF

Fowler gets set for Honda Classic title defense

We preview this week’s Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where Rickie Fowler is the defending champion and will be up against a field that includes Tiger Woods, four-times major winner Rory McIlroy, Masters champion Sergio Garcia and reigning player of the year Justin Thomas. (GOLF-HONDA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

NHL

Streaking ducks face Stars, Golden Knights battle Flames

The Anaheim Ducks put their three-game winning streak on the line when they host the Dallas Stars while the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights host the Calgary Flames in two if the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)