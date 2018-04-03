FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 1:50 AM / in 2 hours

NYSE sets Spotify reference price at $132

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange on Monday set the reference price for shares of music streaming service Spotify Technology SA at $132.

Spotify is pursuing an unusual direct listing to reach the public markets in place of an initial public offering, and shares are expected to start trading on Tuesday.

The reference price is not an offering price for the shares, nor is it the opening public price for shares of the Swedish technology company.

The opening public price will be determined by buy and sell orders collected by the NYSE from broker-dealers, the exchange said. Based on those orders, the opening price will be set based on a designated market maker’s determination of where buy orders can be matched with sell orders at a single price. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

