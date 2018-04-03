FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 6:47 PM / in a day

FACTBOX-Spotify spike follows a mixed bag for recent tech IPOs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds latest share price)
    April 3 (Reuters) - Shares of music-streaming service Spotify Technology SA
 began trading at $165.90 and hit a high of $169 during their debut
session on Tuesday, well above the "reference price" of $132 set by the New York
Stock Exchange late on Monday. They last traded at $151.26. 
    The Swedish company skipped a conventional initial public offering (IPO) and
listed shares directly on the NYSE with few of the safeguards provided by
investment banks that would normally manage the process.
    Here is how technology companies have fared on their market debut and
following recent IPOs:
    
 Company                IPO Date   IPO Price  First-day    Pct change
                                              pct change   since IPO
 Snap                   28-Feb-17        $17         +44%         -17%
 MuleSoft               16-Mar-17        $17         +46%        +159%
 Cloudera               27-Apr-17        $15         +21%         +47%
 Blue Apron             28-Jun-17        $10           0%         -82%
 Roku                   27-Sep-17        $14         +68%        +111%
 Dropbox                22-Mar-18        $21         +36%         +46%
 
 (Reporting by Noel Randewich and April Joyner; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Bill Rigby)
