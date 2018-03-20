FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Spotify to list shares worth up to $444.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Streaming music leader Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday filed for a direct listing of its shares worth up to $444.6 million.

In an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company expects shareholders to sell up to 55.7 million ordinary shares. (bit.ly/2u77nhu)

Spotify’s direct listing will let investors and employees sell shares without the company raising new capital or hiring a Wall Street bank or broker to underwrite the offering. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

