Spotify to list shares worth up to $444.6 mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Streaming music leader Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday filed for a direct listing of its shares worth up to $444.6 million.

In an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company expects shareholders to sell up to 55.7 million ordinary shares. (bit.ly/2u77nhu)

Spotify’s direct listing will let investors and employees sell shares without the company raising new capital or hiring a Wall Street bank or broker to underwrite the offering. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)