March 15, 2018 / 4:47 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Spotify says path to profits clear ahead of stock market listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Streaming music leader Spotify said on Thursday it has a clear path to profit as it prepared to spell out to investors the company’s growth plans and how it aims to fend off major rivals ahead of a stock market listing.

“Operating losses have grown with revenue, but the trend towards profitability is clear when you look at operating losses as a percentage of revenue,” the company said in an investor presentation published ahead of an event in New York on Thursday.

Revenue grew 39 percent to 4.09 billion euros ($5.04 billion) in 2017 from 2.95 billion euros in 2016, it said in a securities filing. At the same time, net financing costs of 855 million euros pushed up operating losses to 378 million euros from 349 million euros. ($1 = 0.8122 euros) (Reporting by Eric Auchard in London Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
