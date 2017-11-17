RPT-Spotify buys online recording studio Soundtrap

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

STOCKHOLM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Music streaming company Spotify has bought online music and audio recording studio Soundtrap, it said on Friday, declining to give financial details of the deal.

Stockholm-based Soundtrap allows its subscribers to have an online music studio and create music together with other people in real time, its website says.

“Soundtrap’s rapidly growing business is highly aligned with Spotify’s vision of democratising the music ecosystem,” Spotify said in a statement.

Spotify is aiming to file its intention to float with U.S. regulators towards the end of this year to list in the first or second quarter next year, sources said in September.