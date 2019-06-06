Spotify strikes multi-year podcast deal with Barack and Michelle Obama

LOS ANGELES, June 6 (Reuters) - Former U.S President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle on Thursday announced a multi-year partnership with streaming service Spotify to produce a series of exclusive podcasts.

Under the partnership, the Obamas will “develop, produce and lend their voices” to select podcasts that will be distributed worldwide, Spotify and the Obamas production company Higher Ground said in a joint statement.

The announcement follows a multi-year agreement between Higher Ground and Netflix that was announced in 2018 in which the former president and his wife will produce films, documentaries and other series. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Franklin Paul)