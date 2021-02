BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL Group said on Friday it would sell its U.S. ad-tech company SpotX to Magnite for $1.17 billion.

The purchase price comprises $560 million in cash and 14 million shares of Magnite stock, RTL said. ($1 = $1.0000) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)