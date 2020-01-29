Spring Bank discontinues hepatitis drug after patient death in trial

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday it has discontinued the development of its experimental drug to treat chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), following the death of a patient in a mid-stage trial.

The drug developer said the “occurrence of unexpected serious adverse events, including one patient death” while testing the drug, inarigivir soproxil, led to its decision.

The company said it would not pursue further research and development efforts in HBV. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)